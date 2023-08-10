National athletics meet

Approximately 70 athletes from various clubs, including Para athletes, will come under the NCD banner. The largest of the visiting teams will be from West New Britain, Oro, Lae and the National Sports Institute (NSI) development squad from Goroka.

Strong competition is expected in all of the men’s running events with all the top sprinters vying for selection for the Pacific Games taking part.

Leroy Kamau , Pais Wisil and Emmanuel Anis will start favorites in a strong field of 100m sprinters.

Emmanuel Wanga , Daniel Baul , Benjamin Aliel, Jonathan Dende , Adolf Kauba and Lot Samare are all featuring in what is shaping up to be perhaps the strongest ever field in a PNG Men’s 400m National Championships.