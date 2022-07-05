Nani’s imminent arrival to the A-League is exciting - here's why

The A-League has played host to many talents from across the globe – albeit most of them making the move to Australia towards the end of their careers – since its formulation back in 2005.

The narrative certainly does not change for the 35-year-old winger who last played in Italy’s Serie A last season for eventually relegated outfit Venezia.

Nani has achieved so much during his playing career which has seen him claim 12 major honours at Manchester United as well as four titles during his different spells at Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

People will remember the famous Euro 2016 final when Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo got injured and had to be replaced during the first-half, which then led Nani taking the armband from Ronaldo to lead his men to one of the most dramatic European Championship final triumphs in history.

Victory fans will be hopeful he can bring his title-winning experience to Australia, but also his acrobatic-type goal celebrations that football fans have fell in love with throughout his career and you only need to go to YouTube to find what I am talking about.

