Namo Signs Deal with Castleford Tigers

The Tigers brought Kumuls star Liam Horne in midway through the 2023 campaign, making five appearances to help them over the line in achieving Super League survival.

And having recently recruited his international teammate Nixon Putt for next year, they’ve now made it a trio of PNG talent with the signing of prop Namo.

The 23-year-old started all four of the games at last year’s World Cup for Justin Holbrook’s side, including their quarter-final defeat to England at the DW Stadium on Bonfire Night.

Castleford Tigers’ Papua New Guinea pack grows stronger

Mount Hagen-born Namo makes the move to the Jungle having spent 2023 on a ‘train and replacement’ deal with NRL outfit North Queensland Cowboys.

Speaking to the Tigers’ website, he said: “I’m really excited, I can’t wait to make the most out of it and give my best to the club.I’m a little bit nervous to be travelling alone compared to the World Cup when I came with a full squad, but it’s going to be a great moment for me going overseas to play in England, especially playing at Castleford.

“We have a few PNG boys who will be good together. Liam Horne was telling me that the fans here are crazy, and I can’t wait to come and meet them. I’ll be going onto the field to run hard, tackle hard and do my job”

Story first published on Love Rugby League

Link to original story