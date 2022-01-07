Nami Stresses On Basics

The Eastern Highlander who holds an NRL Level Two Coaching certificate was one of the gentlemen of rugby league in his playing days. Nami excelled in his rugby league career playing for his beloved Goroka Lahanis in the Digicel Cup competition and the PNG Kumuls, before he was appointed assistant coach for SP PNG Hunters in 2019.

While in Port Moresby over the festive period, Nami was invited by the Port Moresby Vipers Academy Team coach, Godfrey Luke to watch his young team play and highlight some of the areas that they needed improvement on with the finals looming.

Nami highlighted the lack of skills and structure including basic knowledge and understanding of the rules, which he said must be taught at the developing stage.

He said he was in contact with fellow Kumuls, Paul Aiton and Nigel Hukula from time to time and they shared the same sentiments.

Nami said that he is available and willing to assist coaches impart some of the basic coaching skills and knowledge of the game that can help enhance what they already have.