Naipao Lands Heart In AFL

Reagan plays for glamour club, Bismarck Maritime West Eagles in the Moni Plus Port Moresby AFL Competition.

His dad a former Kumul legend and Tarangau strong man has always been a passionate rugby league man. Ironically, the Naipao legacy in the rugby league somewhat had very little influence on young Reagan growing up even watching his dad play.

Reagan admitted although rugby league was his first preference he also developed a special passion for Aussie rules as that was the only sport he could play while at Taurama Barracks.

He plays in the centre and enjoys his time with West Eagles. Apart from Rules, Reagan also plays rugby league in the Moresby Souths competition.