Muruks suffer 2nd defeat

Tagged as the battle of a local derby Tigers were boosted with the inclusion of Hunters duo Sanny Wabo and Joshua Mire who showed their dominance early in the first half to lead 18-6 at half time.

Muruks are hanging by a thread at the top of the competition points table on 10 points with Gurias closing in with 9 points after round 7.

The round 7 clash was played under wet and slippery conditions that had both teams strugging for possession while a number of players from both sides were sent to the bin for un-sportsmanship behavior.

But it was the Hunters fringe No 6 Joshua Mire that got the Tigers on the front foot with his game management and direction, performing well both in their set plays and his kicking game.

Wabo who fell out of Paul Aiton’s favor, after week’s Hunters win against Jets for a minor disciplinary issue,lined up with is local franchise alongside fellow Hunter Mire, and played his part in the Tigers big win, especially his kick returns while he was strong in defense as well.

While it’s double blow for Muruks, suffering consecutive losses in a space of two weeks,Head Coach Andrew Andiki,is taking their losses as a reality check to identify and fix up their weaknesses heading into the back end of the season with 11 weeks of the regulation rounds to go.

Andiki, admitted they were expecting something like this to happen given a number of his key men out injured or suspended and had to bring up young players from his extended squad.

While it’s back to the drawing board this week,Coach Andiki said his boys would be ready to bounce back when they meet Kimbe Cutters in Round 8 this week before they face 2nd place Gurias the following week in Round 9.