Muruks ruthless win over Gurias

PNG Hunters Hooker, Wesser Tenza, helped his provincial team snatch the 10-point victory with a solo try before the fulltime siren.

The Muruks, who have been struggling in Pool A against strong opponents in the Lae Snax Tigers and Bintangor Goroka Lahanis, proved their finals credibility in this match.

Registering this win is a confidence booster as Muruks chip away at the remaining matches before the finals. Muruks currently sit behind EPG Enga Mioks, Tigers and Lahanis in Pool A.

Meanwhile, the back end of the season is important; the Gurias do not want to lose their form. Yesterday’s loss is a wake-up call for the 2022 grand finalists.

Round 14 matches of the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup ended today with some strong displays of rugby league. Players in the PNG Hunters were allowed to take field under their respective franchises as they are on bye in this round of the QLD Hostplus competition.