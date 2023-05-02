Muruks maintain winning streak

Hard hits and rough play by the Muruks, coupled with ball handling errors by the Gurias, saw the visiting team accede to defeat in a packed oval on Monday afternoon.

Playing their home game, the Muruks scored the first try of the round 3 Digicel Exxonmobil Cup match four minutes in through centre, Clent Lama.

With a missed conversion, the scores were at 4-0 until 1 minute before break and the Muruks registered another two points against the Agmark Rabaul Gurias through a penalty goal, going into halftime with 6-0.

A return from second half and the island team captain, Ase Boas, was awarded a penalty kick after copping a high tackle.

Boas managed to post two points for his team, leaving them trailing at 6-2 until the Muruks’ Jojo Walemas deftly picked up a Kumul Kaupa grubber for an eight-point lead.

The pressure of the game was evident as tempers flared and players started pushing and shoving, with Muruks backrower, Ishmael Waine, being sent to the bin.

The Gurias’ lack of composure cost them numerous try-scoring opportunities, while their prop, Daniel Pai, was sinbinned for taking a swing at Lama.

With just seven minutes left on the timer, the Southern Highlands outfit surged ahead with a two-point penalty goal.

With the scores at 12-2, swift passes by the Muruks saw Robert Gigmai slide past defenders for a 16-point lead.

The Muruks have maintained their winning streak for three rounds now for the 2023 season. The other two undefeated sides so far are the EPG Enga Mioks and Lae Snax Tigers.