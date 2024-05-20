Muruks maintain lead despite loss

At halftime, Muruks were leading 12-10 before Mioks leveled the score at 12 all, after a successful penalty kick early in the second half.

The Miok's dominance continued for the majority of the second half piling on 22 more points that left the competition pacesetters, Muruks wanting, until fulltime 22-14.

After Round 6, Muruks remain clear leaders on the competition table with (10) points, while Vipers and Cutters share 2nd and 3rd placings with (8 points) apiece. Gurias are in 4th place (7 points) and 5th is Tigers with (6 points), 6th Mioks on (6 points), 7th Tumbe (6 points), 8th Wigmen also on (6 points), 9th Eagles (6 points, 10th Dabaris (5 points), 11th Lahanis with (4 points) and yet to register a point is luckless Gulf Isou.

There are six more regulation rounds before the final top six teams are decided. The final series is scheduled to start on 25th of August culminating in the major Cup grand final on the 15th of September, 2024 in Port Moresby.