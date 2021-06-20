Muruks escape with narrow win

Sunday’s opening try of the double-header challenge went to Muruks’ winger, Leon Undupia, 11 minutes into the match.

With an unsuccessful conversion, the scores were 4-0 until the JPG Waghi Tumbes returned fire 10 minutes later with an unconverted try.

Five minutes later, Muruks captain, Wesser Tenza, effortlessly crossed the line for an easy try.

This time, five-eighth Wesley Batari found the posts for a 6-point lead.

With just 8 minutes remaining before break, Tumbe’s forward, Manisa Kai, passed the Muruks’ defense for his second try of the match.

Fullback Saki Peter converted the try, with the teams going for break with their points at 10-8.

A return from second half saw Muruks' five-eighth, Batari, score his first try six minutes in.

He successfully converted his own try for an 8-point lead.

The Mendi team slotted another converted try in before a determined Tumbe side responded.

With the scores at 22-14, the Tumbes surprised the Muruks with another converted try as the final hooter sounded.

The Muruks almost succumbed to the Tumbes at 22-20.

Meantime, in Lae's second match of round three, the Kimbe Cutters went neck-to-neck with the Enga Mioks, with both teams recording 22-all when the final siren went off.

Though the visitors scored three minutes in with an unconverted try, the Engan outfit responded with two from their side.

Both teams struggled to get the upper hand but their strengths were equally matched as the final whistle was blown.