Muruks, Eagles claim wins in Lae

The Mendi outfit displayed their intentions in the first 8 minutes of Sunday's double-header, with Muruks' centre, Clent Lama, swiftly catching the ball on the right wing to ground it for the opening try.

Five-eighth Wesley Batari added an extra two points for a 6-point lead.

22 minutes in and winger Leon Undipia broke through an already tired Cutters defense. With an unsuccessful conversion, the scores were 10-nil until an energetic Batari tore through for another unconverted try, 33 minutes in.

The teams went for break with their points at 14-0.

A return from second half saw an already hyped Mendi team, through Nelson Yei, seamlessly bypass the Cutters for their fourth try of the match just 46 seconds in.

A sensational Yei again powered through for his second and third tries of the match.

With the Mendi outfit 28-points in the lead, the Cutters finally managed to drive through their defense, with prop, Simon Johnson, crossing the line for an unconverted try.

The Muruks, still not satisfied, hit back hard for another unconverted try.

With a minute left before full-time, Cutters' centre, Sydney Koi, registered his team's second unconverted try.

The Kimbe team recorded their second loss of the season as the final whistle was blown.

Meantime, in the second match, the Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles pulled the rug from under the Rabaul Gurias’ feet with a 12-10 victory.

Though the Gurias were in the clear lead at halftime with 10 points to nil, the Eagles’ never-say-die attitude saw them outplay the East New Britain franchise.

(Muruks’ Nelson Yei recording his third try of the round 4 match)