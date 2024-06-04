Muruks back in the winner’s circle

Following recent disappointing losses at the hands of Mioks and Tigers, Muruks were a different side on Sunday and looked more organized and sleek in their execution, especially their set plays and defensive structure.

Following Sunday’s comprehensive win, Muruks remain clear leaders on the competition points table with 12 points - 2 points clear off second-placed Vipers on 10 points.

Team Points Placing Mendi Muruks 12 1 Vipers 10 2 Miok 10 3 Eagles 10 4 Tigers 9 5 Gurias 9 6 Tumbe 8 7 Wigmen 8 8 Cutters 8 9 Dabaris 6 10 Lahanis 6 11 Isou 0 12

Muruks Head Coach Andrew Andiki while pleased with his boys solid performance, highlighted some defensive lapses that they need to fix up before their next game.

“Having lost two consecutive games, it wasn’t easy to come back to the winning circle. We expected a tough game and the boys stood up to it. We told the boys ‘if we win today, we have to score up to 30 points or beyond’ and he boys did very well.

We had a few in goal defense that wasn’t good this afternoon but a win is a win and we’re grateful for that,” said Andiki.