Muruks back on top

The game was the first of the Round 15 top of the table double header played in front of a capacity crowd at the Lae rugby league oval on Sunday.

It was a reality check and more so a positive outcome for the Roderick Puname coached side after they were ambushed by Gurias 28-20 in Kokopo last week.

For Wigmen' it was their first defeat after a 5 game winning streak but still maintain 3rd spot.

In the main game of the afternoon, Lae Snax Tigers under new coach Charlie Wabo held off a late fight back from the Agmark Gurias to come winners 14-12 at full time.

For Tigers at least they should take some joy from Sunday's win after they were thrashed by Gurias 30-14 back in Round 4 in Kokopo. Gurias now settled in 2nd place while Tigers still in 4th place.

On Sunday at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby, Moni Plus NCDC Vipers, back in the winners circle, put a dominant first half performance to beat JPG Waghi Tumbe 28-14.

Despite the big win, Vipers are still in 7th place with 13 pts.

Interestingly in the main game Bintangor Goroka Lahanis were unlucky not to get the two points after a controversial referees call on a CPG Central Dabaris try to take the game 18-16 at fulltime.

After the win, Dabaris still maintain 6th place on the points ladder board with 14 pts while Lahanis dropped back to 9th place with 11pts.

PRK Gulf Isou's long losing drought finally ended on Saturday with an upset win over EPG Mioks 10-8, pushing them up to 8th place thus giving themselves a slim hope of making top 6. Despite the loss, Mioks still maintain 5th spot on the ladder with 14 pts.

While in Kimbe, WNB Provincial Government Kimbe Cutters were forced to a 12 all draw at fulltime by the high flying Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles, played at the Peter Humphrey’s Oval on Saturday.

Cutters sit on 10th spot with 11 pts and Eagles are in 12th place with 8 pts.

Points Table after Round 15: