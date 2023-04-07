Munster, Coates guide Storm to win over lacklustre Roosters

In a match that was expected to be a close encounter given the battles between the two clubs in the past, it was the Storm who turned up to play in the greasy conditions to secure their fourth win of the season.

Munster was at his electric best in the opening half as the Storm took advantage of a 12-man Roosters outfit for 10 minutes to take an 18-8 lead into half-time.

Both sides traded tries through Jaxson Paulo and Coates early before Victor Radley was sin-binned in the 28th minute for a late tackle on Munster.

Munster set up Nick Meaney with a pinpoint kick near the line to grab the side's second of the evening shortly after before Meaney returned serve to set up the Storm five-eighth under the posts.

Another two tries to Coates set up a comfortable 18-point lead in the second half with the Roosters starved of field position and guilty of ill-discipline.

That discipline that was with the Roosters last week did not improve with costly errors from Brandon Smith and Sam Walker capping an off night for the Tricolours.

A penalty goal via Munster after late contact on Jahrome Hughes extended the lead to 20 in the match but it never really looked too worrying for the Storm who outclassed the Roosters in every area.

Story first published by: NRL.com