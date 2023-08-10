MSRL competition on break

A notice from the MSRFL Board advising all club presidents that the competition will go into recess to allow for the hosting of the MSRL inhouse trials this Sunday August 13,2023.

Chairman of MSRL Bagelo Solien has also announced that Moresby South will host Motu Koita RFL, University RFL, Suburban RFL and Port Moresby RL.

All provincial trials for U20 and A Grade matches will be played on Saturday August 19 with the Play offs on the 20th. It will staged at the Moresby South Rugby League sports stadium.

Solien said the trials are part of their annual programs as an affiliate of Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League.

The MSRFL will resume Round 12 matches on Saturday August 26.