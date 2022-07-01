MSL Breaks For Election

MSRL competition manager, Moses Kumbi said the one-week break would allow players to cast their votes and avoid election-related incidents. He said the safety of its players, supporters and the venue is important.

Kumbi said this weekend will see the A grade and Under 20 advance into round seven, while the women’s round four was suspended.

The competition manager said the break would also give clubs and players time to pay up their registration and affiliation fees before the deadline, July 15.

Kumbi said clubs and players who fail to pay up will be disallowed to take the field, until full payment is met.

He said players’ safety is priority and therefore it is important to benefit from the insurance component, in case of any serious injuries or death during playing.

“We urge clubs and players to comply as this is a PNG Rugby Football League competition requirement. Breaching and ignorance may backfire on them.

“We also warned club executives and team managements to submit their players’ summaries of 25 players each for A grade, U20 and women’s by July 15.”

Meantime, after round five in the A grade, Gabutu Dragons remain unbeaten with five wins on 10 points. On second is Joyce Bay Roosters 9, 2 Mile Pearls 8, Talai Spartans 8, Vabukori Mosquitos 7, Taurama Wolf Pack 7, Kaugere Bulldogs 6, Kaugere Seagulls 6, 6 Mile crows 5, IMHC Vadavada United 4, Sab City Raiders 4, SS Rabbitohs 4, Koki Eels 3, Kipo Eastern Pride 2, Kone Eagles 2, Southern Sons 2, Korobosea Souths 0.

In the Women’s after round two, Sab City Raiders, Gabutu Dragons and reigning champions 2 Mile Pearls have registered two straight wins and all on 4 points apiece. However, Raiders with better points differential tops the pool.

New comers, Vabukori Mosquitos, SS Rabbitohs are on 2 points, Joyce Bay Roosters, IMHC Vadavada United and 6 Mile Crows yet to register wins.