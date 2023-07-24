Morobe teams win VC Cup

The Spartans held off PAU Red Ants in the semi-final to book their grand final ticket, while the men from Bulolo, Bulolo Pines, defeated the highly touted UPNG Pythons to meet Unitech in the grand final.

Spartans and Bulolo Pines decided not to take the game, instead, be declared joint winners.

The UPNG teams; Pythons, Blacks, and Medics were great throughout the tournament; and so was PAU Red Ants and Diwai Fox from the Divine Word University.

Four teams including host UOG, and teams from UNRE, IBSU, and WPU showed so much potential in the tournament but the Cup title went to the teams that wanted more; and it was the PNG University of Technology.