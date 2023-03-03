Morobe rugby union finals set

Both teams share the top post leading the competition without a loss as Harlies Black, East Vikings, Pirates 1, Kabrats 1, LB Zulus 2 and Harlies Yellow will look to stamp a mark in the finals after securing the top eight in the 24-team competition.

Match Commissioner, Joseph Wamapiri confirmed the finals play off for this weekend.



Wamapiri said the losers of the cup quarter final is relegated to plate finals and winners advancing to cup semis then grand final the same day.

Game 1 cup quarter final is 8 Mile Knights square it off with Harlies Yellow then Apan Dogs meets LB Zulus2.

Harlies Black test Kabrats1 in game three of the cup quarter finals and East Vikings run into Pirates1 in the last cup quarter finals matches.

Wamapiri said the bottom 8 play offs for the bowl is Igam Chiefs against Reds 1, Butibam Manties meets Harlies White, Royals face LB Zulus1 and Igam Chiefs2 goes up against Sagasec.

In the women’s cup quarter finals, Harlies Yellow clash with KB Sisters and Harlies White challenge Defence.

Game 1 of the Bowl elimination starts at 9:30am and game one of cup quarter final in the men’s is at 10:30am. The Women cup quarter finals game 1 kicks off at 11:45am

A select side from the pre-season will be announced afterwards and goes into training for the upcoming Super 7s series of the PNG Rugby Union.

Following the completion of MRU pre-season and the proper season kicks in with the staging of the 10s competition in 2023 for Morobe Rugby Union.