Morobe Rugby Union final showdown

The 7s competition which ran for three weeks will conclude with the top six teams playing off for the Cup, Plate and Bowl including major cash prizes.

Lae Rugby Union President, Lionel Kamiak said after three entertaining weekends of 7s rugby, the top six teams go into the quarter finals before the cup play-off on Saturday.

The top six finalists are Citylights, Defence, Jokers, Pirates, Kabrats and Termites.

Kamiak said after the finals this weekend teams will prepare for the major Trans Highway 7s tournament, the John Rosso Cup due end of this month.

The Morobe Hammerheads 7s train-on squad will be also finalised this weekend for the upcoming PNG national 7s tournament at Port Moresby Sir Hubert Murray stadium scheduled for March 2022.