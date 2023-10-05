Morobe Rugby Enters knockouts

President Kamiak said ESS Tenth City Lights, NGI Honibrooks Harlequins, Irok Pirates and Royals have the upper hand battle in the top four premiership challenge heading into knock outs with bigger match results expected.

Kamiak thanked sponsors who have made it possible coming this far and almost reaching the end of season 2023.

He said Morobe has set records whenever it participates outside the province and gave assurance that the investments from government and businesses will not go to waste.

He added there is talent in Morobe and the code is on revival, regaining the support and producing the talents to where it once used to be.

“In the coming years Morobe Rugby Union will grow to another level” the MRU President said.

Kamiak said despite the poaching of talents unearthed through Morobe Rugby Union, the second biggest union in Papua New Guinea vows to continue producing raw talents.

With season 2023 coming to end and moving forward, Kamiak is on a pathway to market and export his players overseas.

Coming up after completion of MRU 15s season 2023 is the trans highway 7s followed by the late Jeff Lung Memorial 7s and a proposed inter provincial 15s challenge with Capital Rugby Union.