Morobe Hammerheads claims award for top performance

This award recognizes a team or an athlete who put up consistent performance throughout the year.

Morobe Hammerheads have been one of the best Rugby 7’s teams in the past few years now. But their performances last year in a couple of competitions were exceptional.

They appeared in National Provincial Championship finals, and were the back-to-back champions for the KPHL super 7’s series.

When receiving the Award, Hammerheads president Lionel Kamiak, expresses his gratitude and thanks the AP Sports Awards Committees and fans for recognizing the team for the first time.

Kamiak will take the Award back to Lae for the clubs and the fans to celebrate the achievement. He said it is a history for the club and for the rugby union in Morobe province.

The award will boost the team officials, fans and players to compete smart and hard in the upcoming competitions.

While commenting on the achievement, Kamiak said, “I think it’s a history we created for Morobe, and I’m so privileged and honoured to take this Awards. For the future to come, players will see this award as an achievement for all of us in Morobe. I’m looking forward to bring this award back to Lae to all my hard playing players and officials as we prepare for the coming seasons”

The Kumul Petroleum Holding Limited Super 7’s series champions will be working hard on maintaining its status as the back-to-back champions and one of the best rugby union 7s team in the region and country.

Kamiak thanked the coaches, players and fans for their contribution in supporting the team to this stage where the club is recognized.

Meanwhile, he said the Morobe Hammerheads and Lae Rugby Union competition is in negotiations with the Pepsi Capital Union to host a 15’s match in Lae.

This will be one of the big showdowns between two rugby union competitions.