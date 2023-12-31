Morobe Country stamp mark in Ipatas Cup

The eight teams Morobe challenge kick-starting the 2023-2024 NGCB Ipatas Cup nationwide came down to Morobe Country and Morobe Pride topping respective pool challenges.

Whilst both teams get the gold pass to the next stage, it’s special for Morobe Country returning from dormancy in the rugby league arena in Lae.

The lads from the once notorious West Taraka suburb returned to the scene earlier in the 2023 Sepik 9s coming out second overall then followed through in the inaugural Kande 9s and Pawa 9s in Lae. They stamped their intentions once more in the biggest off-season rugby league yesterday earning a gold pass to the second stage of the Ipatas Cup.

Kande 9s champions Morobe Pride secured the other gold pass in the Morobe challenge.

At the end of the three-day challenge in Lae, 1134 Spartans lost 6-16 to 14B Pirates and Beyond Dogs walked out 16 points to nothing (16-0) against Blue Heelers. Morobe Pride walked all over Ahi Warriors 34-nil and Morobe Country as well nailed City Kingsmen 18 nil at fulltime.

NGCB Morobe Ipatas Cup coordinator, John Milba confirmed the gold pass attainment by Morobe Pride and Morobe Country said the Pride are no stranger to the scene but it was a commendable performance by Morobe Country grabbing the other gold pass.

Milba urged the other two teams to prepare well, wishing them all the best in the next stage which is the Eastern End of the 2023-2024 NGCB Ipatas Cup.

“We are here to promote rugby at the community level and so far it’s been positive results,” Milba said.