Moresby Souths Finals

The finals was delayed by two weeks due to the spike in covid-19 cases in NCD.

The competition resumed with the top 8 finals in all three divisions senior man A grade, U20 boys and open women.

After the two-week break the teams have regrouped and now going through the preliminary and elimination process to decide who goes through to the grand final in five weeks’ time.

Moresby Souths rugby League Deputy Chairman Nathan Andes said after the knockout games, the top 4 winners will advance to the preliminary round, while losers will play winners of the bottom 4, in a do or die situation.

Andes said if there’s no issues they hope to stage their grand final before Christmas.

The teams 8 men’s teams are Gabutu Dragons, Subcity Raiders, Kaugere Bulldogs, JB Roosters, Talai Spartans, Wolfpack, Koro Souths and Koki Eels.