Moresby South RL Competition Launched

Moresby South MP and competition Patron Justin Tkatchenko officiated at the launch.

He said the main objective of the competition is to unite and keep youth of various ethnic groups occupied with playing rugby.

It is also a platform to expose and showcase rugby league talent from Moresby South electorate, and provide the pathway to bigger competitions like Digicel Cup and the PNG Hunters Program.

Hunters rookie 5/8 Juda Rimbu is a product of Moresby South Rugby League.

Present at launching was MSRFL Secretary Steven Francis, Chairman Brown Murema, Deputy Chairman Nathan Bailey Wanpis and Treasurer Bagelo Solien, and captains of participating teams.

Solien, who is also Stadium Manager, said the competition which was initially scheduled to kick off this Friday, has been deferred to next week.

Fifteen affiliated clubs within the electorate are ready to compete in senior men, U20 and women.

The competition will run for 15 rounds, culminating in a top 8 semi-final series.