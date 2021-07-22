Moresby South MP Thanked Sponsor

The company donated professional sporting equipment and especially items that will be vital to be utilized for the players and umpires as well.

The Moresby South MP and biggest supporter of the Moresby South Motu-Koita Netball Tournament Justin Tkatchenko has thanked Swire Shipping for coming onboard to support a local tournament with much needed sporting gear.

He said it's great to see the business community coming on board in supporting these sporting activities through the Moresby South Office.

“It just shows the confidence the business community has in what we do in promoting our women, especially in gender equality and women empowerment initiatives concerning our traditional villages of Moresby South,” Tkatchenko said.

“I am happy to see Swire Shipping come on board, one of the country’s oldest companies, very dedicated company to PNG to support our Moresby South-Motu Koitabu Netball Tournament which will be running for the next three months at The Southside Fitness Centre.”

He said Swire Shipping's contribution with professional sporting equipment will go a long way for all the teams involved in the tournament and from this we look forward to your ongoing support now and into the future,” said Tkatchenko.

The Moresby South-Motu Koitabu Netball Tournament will continue this weekend with round two matches of the senior and intermediate divisions on Saturday.