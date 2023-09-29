Morea in recovery

The QRL Rookie of the Year injured his leg while making his international debut for Papua New Guinea’s PM’s XIII representative side against the Australian PM’s XIII squad at the Santos National Football Stadium, in Port Moresby, last weekend.

Morea’s leg was caught up in an unfortunate tackle in the game and the young fullback was forced from the field. Post-game scans revealed a small break in the young fullback’s ankle.

Following the injury, the PNGRFL and SP PNG Hunters have ensured that Morea has received first class medical treatment. He successfully underwent surgery this week at the Pacific International Hospital and will continue to receive support from both Papua New Guinean and Australian medical professionals as he progresses with his rehabilitation.

Following a successful surgery and pending an uninterrupted rehab period, the SP PNG Hunters and PNGRFL expect Morea to return to play within 6 months post operation. The injury comes at an unfortunate time given Morea was likely in the frame for PNG Kumuls selection in the upcoming 2023 Pacific Championships.