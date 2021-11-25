This is one of the new initiatives of Cricket PNG to create pathways for more high level cricket to be played at the domestic level which can be used as a springboard to raise standards and make the game more competitive.

The two teams were picked from the inaugural Village Premier League Tournament played over the weekend at the Amini Park and officially announced by Cricket PNG General Manager,Tony Naidu at the post match grand final presentation on Sunday.

He said for him ,the biggest upset in this tournament was Coasters losing as we seated no.1 with a lot of superstars in their side.

Naidu added the successful conclusion of the village premier league saw no spectators but fans were able to watch the match via live stream.