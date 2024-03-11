Moore Printing defends PCNC Title

The premier division grand final match between the two sides had fans on their toes as both sides traded point for point at the Rita Flynn Netball Courts. The exciting encounter ended with a two-point difference in favor of the defending champions Moore Printing.

Moore Printing Head Coach Susan Leka commenting on the contest said, “It was anyone’s game in terms of experience. I guess, for us, it was fitness that took us over the line.

“BSP is a very experienced team in the competition for so many years. With Moore, we have a few new girls coming in this season so I had to adjust with them. Despite BSP being experienced side, I think it came to the fitter side on the day.”

Leka added, “We compete in the grand final five consecutive years. This is our fourth win out of five so I’m happy we made it through right through the season.”

Leka also acknowledged her team that defeated Digicel 1 in Division 8. She thanked the girls for their commitment throughout the competition and she is looking forward to the next competition to defend the title.

Meanwhile, President of the PCNC Julie Mai thanked all the corporate entities participating in the competition and made it a successful one.