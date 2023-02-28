Moore edge out PC in final show

The premier division match grand final of the Private Companies Netball Competition, was entertaining, as the agile Moore Printing team made up of talented and skillful youngsters were too fast in the mid-court, running rings around the Post-Courier ladies to a good start, but in a close contest.

Moore’s Goal-Attack Mary Leka was superb under the rings as she took her team to the lead into the first quarter 6-2.

Post-Courier ran into the second quarter to make some amends but this was not possible as they couldn’t find a way in the shooting circle; Moore’s defence stood tall to shut out PC’s Goal Attacker Kilagi Kini and Goal Shooter Rowina Ugava.

The second quarter was a Moore affair as they registered more points with PC losing focus and stamina, passing the balls into the wrong hands. Moore took a commanding lead to half-time 13-6.

More Printing took the court in the third quarter with a lot of confidence but it wasn’t over for the purple ladies who made changes to a few players. It was a heated affair as Post-Courier picked up the momentum.

Moore started off with some sloppy play at mid-court, as PC turned their mistakes into more points as Kini took off to a flying start with more points.

PC’s Goal Defence and Pepes representative, Neritha Adula was commanding in her pace and defence as she prevented the opposition from passing the ball into the shooting circle. She was outstanding for her team and managed to block out a few passes as Post-Courier registered more points than their opponents, scoring 8 points to Moore only getting 3 in the third quarter.

Adula’s performance in the two thirds of their court and the goal circle was super to narrow the score margin with PC 14 and Moore 16 at the end of third quarter.

In the final quarter, it was anyone’s match and the team with little mistake would take out the final honour but PC’s ball passes was a letdown as Moore capitalized to come home in the final whistle, ending the match 22-19.

In the Division 1 grand final, Pacific Industries 12 pipped Theodist 10 in another close contest, in Division 2 - Pryde Furniture 18 beat Bishops 15. Dekenai showed too much class to thrash NCDC 18-7 in Division 3, and in Division 4 – South Pacific Brewery 13 beat MoniPlus 10.