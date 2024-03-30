Moni Ball Challenge in full swing

The three-day tournament which started on Good Friday has featured some fast and entertaining softball highlights in the shorter version of softball which is more intense with a lot of cash incentives at stake when they get to the showdown tomorrow and Easter Monday.

This year’s tournament is the second edition of the Money Ball challenge and has added another dimension to Port Moresby Mens’s softball as interests continue to build.

Day 2 of the competition today saw some tight contests among some of the heavies of Port Moresby Softball including last year’s runner-ups, Antelops, Pawa, Defense, Grizzlies, Kikila Cats, Eastern Aces, United Brothers and Brown Eagles making a comeback.

Tournament Games Coordinator Consi Bais said with Money Ball, the outcome of games can turn around quickly within the five innings and teams can score cash with every home run and inning to build up their tally for the ultimate cash in the final day of the three-day challenge.

Consie said from the past two days there’s been some tough battle out on the diamonds with many looking fatigued and struggling to keep up with the pace of the games but that’s what money ball is all about which he says is fun.

The finals will be tallied and compiled after the round-robin to decide the two finalists for the 2024 Money Ball grand final on Sunday.