Money worth spending

"The Games will cost quite a fair bit of money but I think it’s a money well spent,” the minister said.

Polye confirmed that preparation for accommodation has begun. Classroom buildings are undergoing maintenance and should be ready to accommodate the athletes before the games begin.

"Those places where the games will be played, we are now beginning to commence the work of upgrading classrooms and other facilities there," said Polye.

The sports minister indicated that Prime Minister James Marape and Southern Highlands Governor William Powi have given their support for the event. The 8th PNG Games is among big events planned for this year, including the national censur and the National Council Presidential Elections.

The Southern Highlands governor, early this year, urged the national government to make funds available in time so that the province can start preparing.

The last PNG Games was held in Kimbe in 2019. It was where Southern Highlands won the bid to host the event.