Mone Joins Mioks

“I represented the Lae Snax Tigers for about 8 years after leaving the schools boys rugby league program, and was then selected into the Hunters program and played for the Hunters. But due to injury, I left league to focus on my injury and only recently, based on my own evaluation of my health, I was able to come back to participate in PRL Games and train the South Rugby League Team as Captain,” said Mone.

Almost a fortnight ago, William was training the Souths Rugby League team. Having stayed off the lime light for some time, Mone who recently participated in the PRL 9s rugby league tournament, was called up by the Mioks.

Mone suddenly found himself playing his first game for the Mioks a weekend ago.

He said, “I’d like to thank the Hela Wigmen Franchise in the Digicel Cup for having me in the team, and having played my first game last weekend. I’d like to thank everyone involved in making this possible for me and I look forward to playing my best game and contribute meaningfully to the game.”