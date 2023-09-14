Momase Regional Youth Games set

The games will feature four different sporting codes.

These include basketball, soccer, volleyball, and rugby touch. These are commonly played games and will be great for the youths to be involved in familiar sports. Some other sports will be added in the future regional games.

Momase Regional Youth Games has attracted interest from all provinces in the region. Veratau confirmed that he has received reports that most of the districts in the Momase region are gearing up for the event.

This sporting event is expected to host more than 4,000 youths at the Laiwaden Oval and will be a uniting event for the youths of the region.

Veratau said the Momase regional youth games are the first in the region and second in the country since the inception of regional games.

The first regional game was held by the Southern region in Alotau, Milne Bay Province. With the success of the games, the event will be expanded to other regions of the country in the years to come.

This event is also set to mark the start of a sporting feast for the country as athletes prepare for the Pacific Games in November and the PNG Games later in December to conclude the year.

“I think it’s a good way to finish the year off considering we have the regional youth games in Madang at the end of the month, followed by Pacific Games in November, and then PNG Games in December,” said Veratau.

He added that events like this is not about winning or losing, it is about promoting peace and healthy living.