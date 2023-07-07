Momase Regional Youth Games Launched

On Tuesday June 4, 2023, the official host contract signing took place between the Regional Youth Games Council, Director General for National Youth Development Authority, Joe Itaki and the Momase Regional Youth Games Committee, and Madang Provincial Administrator, Frank Lau.

The games will see participants from East and West Sepik, Morobe and Madang convene in Madang town; a total of 26 districts anticipated to meet at Laiwaden Oval and play four sports codes; Soccer, Volleyball, Basketball and Rugby 9s.

Mr. Itaki, whilst addressing the members and committee during the signing ceremony, acknowledged that the regional youth games have progressed well. Mr. Itaki added that this paves the way for district games to be hosted in each province, so youth are selected to represent their provinces this September in Madang.

A day will also be given for cultural and religious activities. The incorporation of these two activities will go hand in hand with all Regional Games, to promote a balanced lifestyle amongst the youths.

Madang Provincial Administrator, Frank Lau said for too long Madang has been a spectator in such events. He is elated that the committee is bringing the Momase regional youth games to his province.

Mr Lau said the organizing committee will get to work with all the resources they have available.

Coinciding with the contract signing, the Momase games was launched with a ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiling of the Games banner.

It is hoped that these games will revitalize Madang Province and its youth; something they can take ownership of and contribute to the overall aim of making Madang great again.