Momase Beat Highlands In AFL

Earlier on Southern were too strong for Islands to take out 3rd place.

The Easter Cup tournament was the first ever for AFL Port Moresby and the rest of the country. It will now become an annual fixture.

Surprisingly Brisbane Lions premiership great and legend Mal Michael was spotted at the Colts oval checking out all POMAFL action.

Mal played fullback in each of the Lions' three successive premierships in 2001, 2002 and 2003, achieving his first premiership in his first year with the club.

Michael announced his retirement in 2006 at only 29 years of age.