Molen appointed Chair of PNG Athletes Commission

Molen, a Karate and Kungfu Wushu representative was appointed during the Team PNG Games Review Workshop recently led by PNGOC NG Olympic Committee (PNGOC). The new commission chair will serve Team PNG for the next four years concluding at the 2027 Tahiti Pacific Games.

Molen was grateful to have been entrusted to the role stating, “This is such a big honour and responsibility and I am privileged to be given the role. My focus has always been on recognizing and supporting athletes and that will continue. I want to do my best for my fellow commission members and to our fellow athletes,” said Molen.

He concluded that Pini has done remarkable work and is confident in his guidance to help Team PNG through. Molen said that to be among such a high-quality field of people in this Commission is also a great privilege and strength for me as he looks forward to seeing great things from everyone.

The purpose of the PNG Athlete’s Commission is to advise the PNGOC Executives on all athlete matters that involve the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, the Pacific Mini Games, and the Pacific Games itself.

PNGOC Secretary General Desmond Kaviagu expressed gratitude for the exemplary leadership of Pini, the outgoing Chair of the Athlete's Commission, and welcome Molen to the role.