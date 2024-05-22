Mobil Oil New Guinea expands capacity

The K10 million “Tank #9” investment boasts to enhance fuel supply throughout Papua New Guinea and is part of a larger investment program for the country that could reach K80 million.

ExxonMobil PNG Chairperson and Managing Director Tera Shandro said the new tank’s impact is bigger than simply increasing storage capacity in country or demonstrating the company’s commitment to the country, one it has served for more than 100 years.

“Expanding our business and upgrading our facilities also indirectly supports the growth of Papua New Guinea’s economy by enabling its other industries and businesses to grow and evolve through reliable access to the fuel products they need to seamlessly operate and succeed,” she added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Petroleum, Jimmy Maladina commended Mobil Oil New Guinea and its parent – ExxonMobil – for increasing imports of fuel over the past year to ensure the broader industry supply challenges were met.

“When things were at their darkest, ExxonMobil landed additional cargoes from its Singapore refinery and from ports around the Pacific here in PNG to keep our lives, businesses and economy moving,” said Maladina.

He added, “Tank 9 is a welcome investment at a critical time for the country.”

Over the course of the past five years Mobil Oil New Guinea has invested around K40 million into its people, processes, and facilities to enhance its service and scale its business to meet growing fuel demand.

Mabel Leung, Mobil Oil Asia Pacific Fuel Sales Manager said, “Mobil’s continuous commitment to growing and upgrading its network of terminals, branded retail service stations and wholesale customers, strengthens a system that enable us to supply almost 400 million litres of fuel across Papua New Guinea each year.”

The newly commissioned Tank #9 holds enough volume to fill the tanks of more than 55,000 cars on the road in PNG today.