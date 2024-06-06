Mixed results for PNG in Oceania finals

With Athletics PNG needing to make a decision after these Championships on who to nominate for the 100m at the Paris Olympic Games, the outcome of this race was eagerly awaited.

In the semi-final, Adrine Monagi ran a superb personal best time of 11.93 seconds to qualify on time for the final with Leonie Beu clocking 12.00 after a poor start but securing an automatic place in the final with a third placing. Isila Apkup just missed out on the final after running 12.11secs. In the final, it was Beu’s turn to shine and after another less than ideal start she was well down the field - however, a strong second 50m saw her run down the two New Zealand athletes and claim the bronze medal with a time of 11.85 seconds

Pais Wisil and Emmanuel Anis both made the 100m final and finished fifth and sixth respectively with times of 10.81 and 10.84.

Timothy Tuna just missing out despite another fine run of 10.86 and now looks forward to his more favoured event, the 200m.

In other events yesterday, Daniel Baul and Benjamin Aliel qualified for today’s 400m final and Patricia Kuku impressed in her 400m semi-final, running 59.42 seconds to qualify for the final. Jack Mahuru competed in the U18 high jump and cleared 1.75m.

Steven Abraham runs the ambulant 200m after placing fifth in the 100m despite winning his heat. Jerome Bunge won silver in the seated discus throw with 24.56m and Regina Edwards also secured silver in the ambulant discus.

Today is another big day with Karo Igo in the long jump, Lakona Gerega and Damien Kote in the men's Javelin and Hepzibah Romalus in the U18 high jump.

Track events for both men and women include, round one of the 200m, the 3000m steeplechase, 800m heats and 400m finals.