Missed International Bouts

Samson said despite this, he has managed to stay on track, and is back in training.

The professional Kick-boxer is preparing and assisting to host a local event on September 16th. Samson said is assisting in training upcoming fighters. He is also using the time to work on skills he feels are important, to prepare for any upcoming international fights.

Nelson is training and coaching at the Sir John Guise Stadium Sports precinct. As an elite athlete, it has been difficult finding a proper place to train. Thanks to the PNG High Performance Sports (PNGHPS), he is able to train there, with assistance from the PNGHPS Trainers.