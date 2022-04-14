Mera Confident To Qualify

Mera is of Gulf and New Ireland parentage and started playing the game as a young boy while the family was residing only a block away from the Boroko tennis courts. He picked up his first tennis racket and never looked back.

With only one spot yet to be filled in the PNG Men’s tennis team for the June Pacific Mini Games in Northern Marianas, four players are currently challenging each other in a 3-day round robin qualifier tournament at the Port Moresby Tennis Courts in Boroko.

The tournament started on Monday evening will end tonight with the announcement of the outright winner from the four players to join the national team.

For player/coach Eddie Mera, he will leave no stone unturned when he faces his opponents some of whom are his own students.

Eddie also gave his take on how he is looking forward to the current qualifying challenge and his chances.