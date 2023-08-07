Mioks are minor premiers

The Mioks defeated Gulf Isou 18-14 in their closing round 16 clash in Lae on Sunday to complete a monumental season with 15 wins and 1 draw.

At the conclusion of the regulation rounds, Mioks finished outright clear leaders with 31 points.

They are six points clear ahead of second placed Tigers on 25 points. Wigmen are on third place (24 points), Gurias 4th (22 points), Muruks are on 5th (17 points), Lahanis 6th spot (17 points).

The top six teams will proceed to week-one of the elimination finals on Sunday August 13, at the Santos National Football stadium in Port Moresby.

In Game 1, Wigmen play Lahanis and Game 2, Gurias meet Muruks. First placed Mioks and second placed Tigers are on bye.