Mini Mode Rugby Rollout

The program is funded by the Australian Government to support rugby league and education outcomes.

Mini mode rugby is the modified version of rugby league and targets kids from kindergarten to grade 5 in primary schools and is supported by the Australian NRL in partnership with PNG Rugby Football League and the Department of Education and supported by Milo.

PNG Australia NRL General Manager, Cathy Neap said this year’s program already approved by the Department of Education and are now awaiting the schools to confirm their curriculum for this year’s academy before they resume the program.

Neap said since the program started the impact it has on the children’s mental and physical being and overall academic performance has been overwhelming.

As part of their capacity building, the NRL will be running workshops for parents, teachers and volunteers to help enhance and effectively carry out their programs.