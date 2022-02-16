 

Mini Mode Rugby Rollout

BY: Terry Longbut
10:22, February 16, 2022
41 reads

Since the program was established in 2013 League Bilong Laif has rolled out to Goroka, Lae, Kokopo and Port Moresby.

The program is funded by the Australian Government to support rugby league and education outcomes.

Mini mode rugby is the modified version of rugby league and targets kids from kindergarten to grade 5 in primary schools and is supported by the Australian NRL in partnership with PNG Rugby Football League and the Department of Education and supported by Milo.

PNG Australia NRL General Manager, Cathy Neap said this year’s program already approved by the Department of Education and are now awaiting the schools to confirm their curriculum for this year’s academy before they resume the program.

Neap said since the program started the impact it has on the children’s mental and physical being and overall academic performance has been overwhelming.

As part of their capacity building, the NRL will be running workshops for parents, teachers and volunteers to help enhance and effectively carry out their programs.

Tags: 
League Bilong Laif
Mini Mode Rugby
PNG Rugby Football League
NRL
Author: 
Terry Longbut
  • 41 reads