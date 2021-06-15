Minas Win In Koiari League

This victory and season opener was dedicated to their loyal sponsor Funeral Homes.

The club again thanked the management of Funeral Homes for their continuous support to the Koiari club.

West Tigers, Edene Gebbie played for the premiership team in 2020 with former PNG Kumul Josiah Abavu are also members of the Funeral Homes Laumas Nines team.

Dona Minas scored three tries and converted two goals and opponents Storm scored two tries and a goal.

The team from Crystal Rapids and Sirinumu area had to defend solidly against the Storms helped them to win.

Minas had services of halfback, Wabo Sani Peter Mai, Obed Bairi and Wari Mafu jnr.

Koiari Rugby League president, Victor Meia again reminded all clubs to settle their K1000 affiliation fee before the deadline 30th of June.

Meia said clubs who fail to settle their affiliation fees on time would be axed from the competition.

He added that club’s should also make an effort to settle their players registration and officials registration fee of K50 each.

The president said players and official’s registration is important, as this will cover for insurance.

Meia also urged all club executives make sure players and officials undergo proper medical checks and clearance before taking the field.