Milford winds back clock as Broncos upset Warriors in nail-biter

Milford produced arguably his best performance of the year as the Broncos turned some improved recent performances into a sixth win of 2021.

It was fitting that Milford scored the match-winning try following a tap-back from Xavier Coates and an inspired piece of work from Herbie Farnworth.

Storm-bound winger Xavier Coates provided Brisbane with a glimpse of what they’ll be missing next year with two well-taken first-half tries.

The first came after he forced Warriors fullback Reece Walsh into an error of a high kick and the second was a leaping effort that utilised all of his 194cm frame.

The Warriors got into the match after that and opened their account in the 29th minute when winger Marcelo Montoya scored.

The team that has spent most of the last two years based at different locations around Australia needed just 10 minutes of the second half to take the lead.

Peta Hiku scored in the 42nd-minute before impressive back-rower Josh Curran charged over six minutes later.

A touch of magic from Albert Kelly then got the Broncos back into the lead to set up a thrilling final 20 minutes.

Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak levelled the scored with 18 minutes remaining before Milford scored the match-winner.

The Warriors nearly forced extra time when Euan Aitken scored a controversial try in the 79th minute after the NRL Bunker ruled he grounded the ball ahead of Coates but Walsh missed the sideline conversion.

He also tried a last-ditch two-point field goal but despite having the distance, it went wide and Brisbane rejoiced.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story