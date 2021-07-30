Milford on the move: Rabbitohs sign out-of-favour Bronco

The 27-year-old five-eighth has been on the outer at the Broncos this season and was told his services would not be required next year with Rabbitohs playmaker Adam Reynolds heading to Brisbane on a lucrative three-year deal.

Milford has played 189 NRL games during his nine-year career

with the Raiders and Broncos, including the 2015 grand final loss, as well as seven Tests for Samoa and two State of Origins for Queensland.

Rabbitohs head of football Mark Ellison was confident Milford could regain his best form next year.

"He comes to us highly recommended by Wayne [Bennett] and JD (incoming 2022 coach Jason Demetriou], who both worked with him at the Broncos where he played a leading role in taking them to the 2015 grand final," he said.

"At his best he is one of the most electrifying players in the game and we’re certain he will put his best foot forward with our club next season."

