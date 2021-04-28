Messi leaves Barcelona

Journalist Marcelo Bechler – viewed as extremely reputable with close links to the surroundings of the Messi – has revealed that French champions Paris Saint-Germain have “immense optimism” on the possibility of signing the player this summer.

The Parisians believe they have a much more attractive proposal to offer the 33-year-old than the one currently possible from Barcelona, who have substantial debts and are restrained in their economic capacity.

Indeed, it is claimed that PSG players are already relieved they will no longer have to face the superstar – who netted in each leg of their Champions League encounter despite the Parisians running out 5-2 victors on aggregate.

Messi is out of contract at the Catalan giants on 30 June and he has theoretically been free to speak to other clubs from January due to the expiration date.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign.

The resignation of the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu in October and subsequent election of Joan Laporta this month may have changed the player’s mind, but it appears that the player now sees his future away from the club.

Messi has scored a club record 659 goals in 766 first-team appearances at the Catalan giants – the only club he has ever represented.

