Mendi Muruks Clear Leaders

The win sees the Muruks move to outright first on the competition ladder with just one round of competition left, putting the Southern Highlands team in key position for the approaching finals.

In a tight encounter at the Tiger’s home ground, halfback Josiah kicked four penalty goals across the match to setup the win. Max Vali scored the only try for the game.

Across the rest of the matches of round 10, the Port Moresby Vipers have almost ended the Rabual Gurias finals campaign after coming back from a 12 – 0 deficit to record a 22 – 14 win over the hosts at Kalabond Oval in Kokopo last Saturday.

The loss sees the Gurias settling on seven points and just outside of the top six with three other clubs. Also tied at seven points with the Gurias includes the Enga Mioks, who upset the Hela Wigmen 20 – 18 in Wabag on Sunday, and the Gulf Isou and Mt Hagen Eagles, who both could only be separated by a point at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

Next weekend’s fixtures will decide which of the four squeezes into the top six.

In other matches played, the Waghi Tumbe continued their hold on third place on the Digicel Cup ladder with a 12 – 8 win over the Eastern Highlands men, Goroka Lahanis, while the CPG Central Dabaris dominated by a youthful team scored a large win over the visiting Kimbe Cutters.

The weekend results are:

Rabaul Gurias 14 – 22 Port Moresby Vipers

Gulf Isou 18 – 17 Mt Hagen Eagles

Waghi Tumbe 12 – 8 Goroka Lahanis

Enga Mioks 20 – 18 Hela Wigmen

Central Dabaris 30 – 12 Kimbe Cutters

Lae Tigers 4 – 8 Mendi Muruks