Medical Centre Boosts Uni Team

The medical centre is privileged to provide financial support to the team in assisting them achieve its goals and expectations in developing the sporting code within the University.

The launching of the jerseys marks the commitment Nambawan Medical Centre has made to be their gold sponsor now and into the future.

“We see our sponsorship as our corporate responsibility in giving back to our community by way of supporting our local talents.”

Nambawan Medical Centre is a 100 percent nationally owned and run private clinic located at Ground floor of Garden City, Boroko.

Its services ranges from general consultations, outpatient care, Pathology services, Pharmacy, specialist ear, nose and throat consultations and specialist referrals for medical checks and medical clearance.