Medal rewards program for outstanding athletes

The program aims to incentivize athletes, officials, and National Federations based on their contributions to the medal tally.

The PNG Sports Foundation has supported the team by covering the cost of seven Air Niugini Charter flights for Team PNG, which amounted to K1,965,846. In addition, they deposited K3 million into the PNGOC account. The government contributed K4,965,846 to help offset the team's total expenses, which amounted to K5.2 million.

The Board earmarked K1 million for Medal Rewards. Team PNG athletes are set to receive Gold: K5000, Silver: K2500, and Bronze: K1000 per medal. Meanwhile, officials' rewards, ranging from Gold to Bronze medals, will be allocated at a fixed rate per medal won, contingent upon submitting final Games Reports to PNGOC.

After athletes and officials receive their rewards, the remaining funds from the K1 million will be distributed among National Federations based on the initially proposed Incentives framework submitted to the Minister for Sports. The Board will ensure an equitable basis for allocating funds among medal-winning sports.

The PNGOC Board will also reimburse levy fees to National Federations, providing direct reimbursements to individuals who paid to PNGOC and NFs that levied their team members.

This announcement is a step towards recognizing Team PNG athletes' and officials' efforts and achievements. It also highlights the importance of providing adequate support and incentives to encourage future generations of athletes to strive for excellence