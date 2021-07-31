Meauri Sets New Time

Young Judith raced in the 2012 London Olympics with a time of 27.84 seconds. Her race last night beat that time with a new swim record of 27.56 seconds winning the fourth heat.

Meauri said she was happy with the race, and having competed she felt that she had accomplished what she set out to do.

She added that this was the best race she had ever swum and was happy with her time, seeing, as this was only the 2nd race she has swum in since the pandemic started.

The 50m freestyle is the one event that most athletes swim in, and Chef de Mission Tamzin Wardley said it makes that event possibly the most global event at the Olympics.

Australian Emma McKeon, who set an Olympic World record, of 24.02 seconds in the second last heat, set Friday night’s fastest swim.

Meauri and Team PNG swimmer, Ryan Maskelyne, will both be heading back into training, after their quarantine period is over, in the lead up to the World Short Course Championships, in Abu Dhabi, in December, followed by the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham.